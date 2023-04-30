The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL || Time for Tasmanians to get onboard our AFL dream

Updated April 30 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture Phillip Biggs.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture Phillip Biggs.

It is not surprising that the loudest voices against the Hobart stadium are those for whom opposition comes naturally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.