Launceston's newest blues troup The Swamp Owls made their debut at The Royal Oak on Sunday as part of the Launceston Blues Club band and jam show.
The four piece are made up of old friends and new acquaintances, with Dave Dobson on guitar, vocalist Edwina Blush, bassist Michael Lewarn and drummer Peter Westbrook.
Mr Dobson said he'd been trying to put something together for a while.
"Peter happened to come along and his wife knew Edwina," Mr Dobson said.
"I used to play with Michael 30-odd years ago who's now come back to Tasmania and has only been with us a few weeks."
As a jazz singer for years, Ms Blush said she was drawn to the energy blues shows had.
"I like to dance and when you're singing jazz, very few people are dancing," Ms Blush said.
"It's more of a sit down thing with jazz and I thought this band looked really fun."
Mr Westbrook said they were looking to play more comfortable gigs.
"We enjoy playing and practicing; we get on well together," Mr Westbrook said.
"I don't think we're ready to be famous."
Ms Blush said there were plenty of older people who were still looking to party, but they weren't looking to play late-night gigs.
"We're looking at entertaining the people that are doing what we find is missing," Ms Blush said.
She said the name was inspired by her Invermay home.
"It's right in front of the swampiest part of Invermay and I'm so happy that I can never get built out."
"I love that swamp and people associate owls with a bit of wisdom which I hope we've got."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner
