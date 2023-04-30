A new study from the University of Tasmania found adaptability is crucial when planning scenarios for establishing large-scale marine protected areas (MPAs) in the Southern Ocean.
PhD candidate and co-author of the study, Anne Boothroy, found the incremental planning approach currently used to protect marine biodiversity is effective, but only when decision-makers were committed to revisiting plans over time as new challenges emerge.
"Over the last decade, significant investment has led to the declaration of two large MPAs in the Antarctic region - the Ross Sea region MPA and the South Orkney Islands Southern Shelf MPA and proposals for three more MPAs are underway," Ms Boothroyd said.
"The sheer magnitude of the Southern Ocean, making up 10 percent of the world's blue spaces, and the importance of rare and isolated marine ecosystems within it, means decisions made about the management of these areas are very important."
She said MPAs were an effective tool to reduce threats to Antarctic marine biodiversity, which was already experiencing the pressures of climate change.
"Getting the conservation planning approach correct is critical for the sustainability of many marine species and environments into the future."
Ms Boothroyd found current and proposed MPAs make a significant contribution to protecting many of their intended conservation features, including feeding areas for species like penguins and seals that live on and around fast ice.
Others, like deep-ocean seamounts and rare environments however, were not fully represented.
Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) researcher and study co-author, Dr Nicole Hill, said as an example, while 34 seamounts in the Southern Ocean had been identified as either rare or isolated, currently only five were included in existing or proposed protected areas.
"Seamounts are extinct underwater volcanoes that rapidly rise from the seafloor, directing deep, nutrient-rich waters up their sloping sides to the surface, often hosting rich seafloor communities and attracting open-ocean species for feeding, breeding and spawning," Dr Hill said.
"We can protect these important ecosystems and marine biodiversity more generally, but we need decision-makers to progress proposed MPAs now, and to factor in ongoing flexibility and adaptation throughout the planning process."
