Tasmania's rate of homelessness is growing twice as fast as any other state or territory.
We've got a waiting list of 4500 people that's going up every single day.
And the Tasmanian Liberal government is choosing to sink $375 million into a you-beaut stadium in Hobart.
It wasn't surprising this weekend that the federal government decided to tip in $240 million to the Hobart stadium and surrounding Macquarie Point precinct.
It's not surprising because, for the feds, it's an easy decision. It's not their job to fix Tasmania's healthcare system, or build shelter for people sleeping rough. Their job, when it comes to the states, is to hand out the money. It's the Tasmanian Liberal government's job to decide what to do with it.
And they're choosing to do this: a stadium that's going to lose $2 for every dollar it makes, and a stadium that no one wants.
Let's not forget: we're building this stadium because the AFL held a gun to the Tasmanian Liberal government's head. They said no stadium, no Tassie AFL team.
People want the Tasmanian Liberals to be focused on putting a roof over people's heads. Instead, they're focused on putting a roof over a stadium.
Who's doing their books over there? They are planning to spend $375 million on a project that their own consultants say will lose 50 cents for every dollar they spend on it. They think they can afford to burn a pile of your money worth $188 million, and then, what? Cash in the ashes to pay for hospital beds?
It's not too late to walk away. The spend doesn't start straight away. The government can still decide to invest money where it's truly needed. Some people would call it flip flopping. But I think it takes courage to say, you know what, I've heard what the people of Tasmania want, and I've changed my mind.
The government's lack of will to do anything to fix our housing crisis means we're stuck with nothing getting better, and everything getting worse.
So I ask the Premier: what's it going to be? Your pride, or our housing and healthcare?
The government can still decide to invest money where it's truly needed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.