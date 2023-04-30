TNL: Cavs keep Blues at bay, Hawks' streak rises to 26

Cavaliers and Northern Hawks have made it four from four between them in a double-header weekend of the Tasmanian Netball League.
The Cavaliers were reliant on a blistering second quarter as they staved off a strong Kingston challenge.
Winning 64-50, the hosts started well out of the blocks, but the Blues managed to stay in touch with the score finishing 15-11 at quarter-time.
The second term proved decisive however, with a 20-10 differential opening up a 14-goal lead at half-time.
Cavs' co-coach Lou Carter believed the side found their rhythm with ball in hand.
"We had beautiful ball movement. We talked about not straight-line running, because they're quite a quick team, we play similar and their athletes are similar," she said.
"We changed direction a lot, we'd take it, turn and look to post and that's what we did really well.
"We rotated again today, even though it was a harder game, we didn't stick with the same seven all the time, which is really good because these girls are seamlessly going on and having a really good impact."
The Blues did not lie down though and managed to level the second half with only a goal separating either side in both the third and fourth quarters.
However, whenever Kingston managed to build momentum and close the gap on the hosts, defender Eunice Kidmas became a moving brick wall, intercepting on multiple occasions.
"She's a real talent Eunice, she's really coachable, takes feedback really well and she's just improving every single game and every single quarter," Carter said of the young talent.
"She's got the ability to get upward elevation, she's got good coverage and she's still learning lots, but she was great for us in the second half."
At the start of the weekend, co-coach Dannie Carstens admitted the double-header weekend was important for the Cavaliers ahead of their upcoming Friday night clash with the 25-games unbeaten and Launceton rivals, Northern Hawks.
Reflecting back on it, Carter thought the weekend laid a good foundation for the derby.
"Today's match was terrific preparation for that game [against the Hawks], obviously it's a very different team we're up against but certainly we played to the things that we want to achieve and that's a really good start for our Friday night game," she said.
The Hawks took care of business in the second game at the Silverdome on Sunday, demolishing the still win-less Arrows 112-15.
Winning their 26th consecutive game, the Hawks played like the strong favourites they were coming into the contest.
It was the opening quarter where the Hawks strutted their stuff the most, scoring an eye-watering 34 goals with only two in reply.
While the reigning premiers had four separate scorers over the course of the match, co-captain Ashlea Mawer was by far the most prolific, finishing with 85 goals to her name.
The epic haul adds to an already impressive tally, with the goal-shooter now on 337 for the season - 130 more than the second highest, which belongs to Cavaliers' Hayley McDougall.
Ahead of the top of the table clash against their Northern rivals on Friday night, Sargent was excited to be a part of a bumper fortnight of netball.
"I feel like netball is really starting to kick off in the North of the state, which is good when you get a lot of momentum and that buzz around all the lovers of the sport, regardless of what age and grade that they play," she said.
It has been announced that the Super Netball round 14 match between Collingwood Magpies and West Coast Fever has been moved to the Silverdome.
Originally meant to be played at the Derwent Entertainment Centre, a scheduling clash with Dark Mofo Festival has forced the league to move the June 17 clash to the North of the state.
