Riverside Olympic progressed into the semi-finals of the NPL 21s statewide cup with a 4-1 win at Clarence.
Two goals from Campbell Young and singles to Toby Harrop and Tom Milner set up the victory.
Coach Lynden Prince said the club was delighted to go through.
"It's a great opportunity for the club to grab some silverware," he said.
"Bit of a slow start and a couple of errors but we got back on track. There's still improvements to be made but I'm happy with the win and we'll see who we get in the next round.
"They're an amazing group of young players that we can bring through to all competitions."
The semi-finals could throw up an all-Northern affair with Launceston City having booked their progress with a 2-1 win over Glenorchy on Saturday. South East United and Devonport are also through.
In the Lakoseljac Cup, South Hobart steamrollered Glenorchy Knights 7-2.
The other semi-finalists, who booked their progress on Saturday, are Hobart United, Clarence and Devonport.
Launceston United, Devonport, South Hobart and Kingborough remain in the women's cup.
The semi-final draws will be made on Wednesday.
