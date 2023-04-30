The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Turkish jockey wins both $50,000 feature races at Elwick

GM
By Greg Mansfield
April 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulent Muhcu was the star of the show at Elwick on Sunday riding the feature double on Bobble and Alvarhino. File picture
Bulent Muhcu was the star of the show at Elwick on Sunday riding the feature double on Bobble and Alvarhino. File picture
Jockeys pay their respects during the minute's silence for Dean Holland at Elwick on Sunday.
Jockeys pay their respects during the minute's silence for Dean Holland at Elwick on Sunday.
Malcom Jones drives Will He Pike to victory at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by Stacey Lear
Malcom Jones drives Will He Pike to victory at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by Stacey Lear

Jockey Bulent Muhcu was the star of the show at Elwick on Sunday, landing the feature double on two favourites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.