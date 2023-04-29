Another huge individual performance from Keely Froling inspired Launceston Tornadoes to victory over Melbourne Tigers in NBL1 South.
The captain dominated the stats at Elphin Sports Centre, amassing 38 points while also leading the way with offensive and defensive rebounds (10 in total).
Sarah Veale's side raced into an 8-0 lead and held the advantage for most of the night en route to an 83-76 victory.
Playing every second on court, Froling completed her dominant performance with three assists, two steals and a 66 per cent field goal success rate.
She was ably supported by Riley Lupfer who sank four three-pointers and six rebounds.
Macey Crawford also hit double figures with 11 points plus four assists.
The Tigers presented more of a two-pronged strikeforce as Lily Carmody (22) and Samantha Simons (20) accounted for more than half their team's total.
Carmody also accounted for eight rebounds with Angelique Francis adding seven to her 10 points.
Up by two points at the first break, Torns extended that to eight at half-time. The visitors won the third quarter by four but the hosts claimed the last by three to seal victory.
Torns sit ninth on the ladder with three wins and three losses. Their next match is away to bottom-placed winless Casey Cavaliers next Saturday at 5.30pm.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
