Lilydale were out to redeem themselves after a "really long week" according to player-coach Corey Lockett and were able to do so with a stunning second half against Old Launcestonians in round three of the NTFA division one.
The scoreboard which read 13.9 (87) to 6.8 (44) suggested a straightforward win for the Demons, however, Old Launcestonians gave last season's preliminary finalists a tough contest in the first half.
Winning the territory battle for much of the first half, OLs were unable to put it to use and conceded some cheap goals down the other end, including one from Brighton Denman and 100th gamer and current leading goal-kicker, Trent Griggs - who ended up with six for the day.
Lockett spoke on the influence Griggs brings to the club. "Previously, we've played him off half-back and he's been in the team of the year and taking intercept marks," he said.
"I thought we'll utilise that inside our forward 50 and get the ball into him, we've probably just got to get it in there a bit more because he's a big target."
Outscoring the hosts in the third and fourth quarters, the Demons' 43-point victory came as a great relief for Lockett.
"It's a really long week when you've had a loss of week prior and being able to respond regardless of who you had in or out, it's just felt like a long time until the next game where we can rectify that, so it was just good to get out there and actually do it," he said.
Besides Griggs, Lilydale's best contributors were Sam Lockett, Logan Reynolds, Thane Bardenhagen, Joel Holloway and Jake O'loughlin.
Elsewhere, Perth furthered their claim as a finals contender after they cruised past Evandale 14.12 (96) to 6.8 (44).
Kicking three or more goals in each stanza, the Magpies put in a consistent, four-quarter effort with Jakob Williams, William Haley, Blair McGillvery, Josiah Burling, Aaron Bird and Jordan Eyles their biggest contributors.
UTAS secured their first win of the season on Friday night, proving too strong for Meander Valley as scores finished 7.17 (59) to 3.3 (21).
Two goals highlighted a best-on-ground performance from Hamish Lockett, while Ring Majok, Zac Bott, Ben Hillen, Liam Guardia and Peter Ludbey also led the way for the Lions.
Old Scotch remain on the top of the ladder for another week after they despatched East Coast 15.15 (105) to 1.6 (12) in St Helens.
Connor Bryant was prolific in front of the big sticks, putting on seven majors, while John McKenzie, Aiden Jackman, Fletcher Seymour, Charles Eastoe and Stephen Blizzard were also named best.
A 17-goal first half gave St Pats a lead worth more than 100 points at the main break in their match with Bridport.
The Seagulls managed to limit the damage in the second half, however the final scores of 23.15 (153) to 2.6 (18) would have been little consolation.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
