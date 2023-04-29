The Examiner
Hillwood stay unbeaten as South Launceston push them to limit

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 29 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 8:35pm
Isaac Thompson looks on as Hamish Leedham congratulates Ben Hyatt on his late goal. Picture by Rod Thompson
Isaac Thompson looks on as Hamish Leedham congratulates Ben Hyatt on his late goal. Picture by Rod Thompson

In a round full of big margins, Hillwood and South Launceston went down to the wire, with the Sharks coming away 8.11 (59) to 7.7 (49) victors.

