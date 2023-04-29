In a round full of big margins, Hillwood and South Launceston went down to the wire, with the Sharks coming away 8.11 (59) to 7.7 (49) victors.
Leading by single figures at every break until the final siren, the home side stayed unbeaten as coach Jake Pearce was full of praise for their opponents.
"It was the toughest game of the year for us, to South's credit they really pressed us, shut down our overlap handball and our running game and we thought to ourselves that if they could do it for a half, we would get over the top of them but in the end they did it for four quarters and they were physical and they ran all day," he said.
"It was a really, really hard fought game, really good atmosphere and a good day - everything was really good."
Pearce was named as the Sharks' best but palmed the credit off to Hamish Leedham, who had a strong ruck battle with Cody Lowe as well as recruit Jack Tuthill and Ben Hyatt, while Archie Wilkinson kicked four.
The Sharks' mentor pointed to a change in culture for the side's strong start to 2023, which will see them face Bridgenorth next week before they have a bye.
"We did a camp earlier in the year and I think it brought us a lot closer," Pearce said.
"We understand that two or three blokes can't win it every week, it's got to be a collective, which was really good to see.
"The first three games, I think we had a lot of contributors and even today, I think the same again. Blokes just playing their role, buying in to what we want to do and understand their role has probably been really good for us in the first part of the season."
For South Launceston, both Matthew Lee and Sam Lucas booted two while Brendan Taylor, Lee, Tom Foon, Brad Keegan and Bailey and Cody Lowe were their best players.
Rocherlea got themselves back on the winners' list in emphatic fashion, defeating George Town 23.17 (155) to 6.4 (40).
After leading by just two points at the first break, an eight-goal term drove a wedge between the two before the Tigers repeated the feat in the last quarter to push the margin over 100 points.
Zane Brown was the Tigers' best, booting seven in the win, while Jordan Cousens kicked seven and Andrew Cox-Goodyer, Josh Ponting and Taylor Stone all found the big sticks twice.
Jayden McHenry, Dakota Bannister, recruit Jake Smith and Brock Jackson also impressed in the win, while Brady Gee, Zach Cooke, Nick McKinnon and Miles Smith were the best for the still win-less Saints.
Lachie Mason was the sole multiple goal-kicker with two.
Bracknell recruit Josh Woolley continued his impressive form as the Redlegs got the job done over Scottsdale 17.14 (116) to 5.7 (37).
The former Launceston defender kicked three and was named their best player as Bracknell got off to a strong start before Scottsdale won the second quarter - four goals to three.
However, the Redlegs starved them of scoring shots after the main break and charged away to the 79-point victory.
Coach Corry Goodluck kicked five as Woolley and George Burn booted three apiece and were one and two in the best players while Oli Gibson, Callum Mulder, Sam Borlini and Finn Gutwein also impressed.
James Hayward, Jordan Harper and Healey Mather were the Magpies' best three as the side had five individual goal-kickers.
It was a remarkably similar tale at Longford as the Tigers defeated Deloraine 14.16 (100) to 4.7 (31).
The Tigers had a five-goal first term before their inaccuracy saw the Kangaroos narrowly win the second term.
The reigning premiers ensured the gate was shut in the second half, with Lachlan Dakin and Luke Murfitt-Cowen both kicking three and Rocky Barron, two.
Joshua Gray, Jaidyn Harris, Connor Pearton, Sam Luttrell, Casey Brown and Barron were their best, while Stan Tyson, Laiden and Declan Bloomfield and Jayden Last were strong for the Kangaroos.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.