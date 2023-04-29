TNL: Hawks win in Poke's 150th, Cavs crush Karana

The Northern Hawks' last defeat is but a distant memory as they continue to steamroll their opposition in the Tasmanian Netball League.
The Hawks faced their largest challenge of the season on Saturday with a grand final rematch on the cards as Cripps Waratah travelled to the Silverdome.
Cripps lived up to the billing too, with the Hawks only holding a 15-13 lead at the first break.
While they never enjoyed a dominant quarter, the reigning premiers continued to inch away and managed an eight-goal lead at the main break, 11 at the final change before eventually claiming the 62-49 win.
Hawks' coach Alicia Sargent was pleased with how her side performed immediately following the month-long break in the fixture.
"Ultimately it's our first game back in about four weeks, so it's always a bit of a worry when there's been a big break about how your team is going to perform, but also the opposition," she said.
"To the girls' testament, they worked really hard in the break, with a lot of them representing Tasmania, so that puts us in a good position to take that momentum in, coming back into the grand final rematch.
"Today, we really gave it a run out there, they had a really good team presence and everyone contributed, which is always really pleasing when playing a game like that.
Sargent expressed her pride in seeing the team execute her game plan.
"At the moment, we're really focusing on building our accountability in attack, so really getting that skill execution on point and then also in defence, making sure we're having an impact as a team and ensuring we we're united in our defensive front, so it was nice to see that come together again on the court today," she said.
The win brought up two milestones for the Hawks, with Gemma Poke playing her 150th match for the club, which brought up its 25th consecutive victory.
The milestones gave the squad extra motivation, according to Sargent.
"Gemma came back into the team as we've had an injury to Monique Dufty and so it was actually her 150th game out there and it was great to have Gemma back out on court with the club," she said.
"We know Cripps are a really strong team, they've got some youth in there with experience and their skills are solid and are constantly improving, so we know that it's good to have that competition like that for us to keep pushing ourselves harder."
Later at the Silverdome, Cavaliers took to the court and did not look a step out of touch as they pummelled Karana 71-26.
Doing the damage in the first half, the Cavs scored 19 goals in both terms and enjoyed a 38-10 lead at half-time.
Cavaliers' co-coach Lou Carter was proud of the squad's team performance during a crucial weekend to set up their season.
"We ensured everyone got minutes tonight quite well and rotated them all seamlessly into each role," she said.
"This weekend is really important, Kingston will be tough because they match up really well on us, we play a very similar style of netball.
"I'm looking forward to more of a challenge tomorrow, all due respect to Karana and they certainly put out some good netball at different times against us tonight, but we need to be challenged fully for the four quarters and see how we stand up and I reckon tomorrow will be good."
Saturday marked day one of a bumper weekend of netball action at the Silverdome, with Cavaliers set to face Kingston at 11am, shortly followed up by the Hawks' clash with Arrows at 2pm. The two Launceston sides face each other on Friday night.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
