NTFAW division one: Merciless Saints clip Eagles' wings

George Town have claimed back-to-back wins to start their NTFAW division one season on the back of a commanding second half paved the way to a 8.8 (56) to 3.2 (20) win against Evandale.
Playing at the state of the art George Town Complex, there was nothing to split the two clubs in the first term as they finished level on 13.
However, the hosts began to assert their dominance over the visitors in the second quarter, kicking two unanswered goals before the half-time siren blew.
The Eagles steadied in the third to ensure they hit the scoreboard, but the Saints snagged two of their own before finishing the job in a professional manner in the last, nabbing three goals without conceding a single point to leave the final margin at 36 points.
The Saints' leading contributors were Laura Osten, Holli Geeves, Tyeisha Hinds, Isabella Brunacci, Eileen Blyth and Tia Pike.
Elsewhere, Deloraine got their 2023 season off to the perfect start at Longford. The Kangaroos were too strong from the outset for the Tigers, limiting the hosts to just one behind up until three-quarter-time.
Longford put up a good fight in the last, managing to keep the Roos to two goals while getting two of their own. The final scores read 13.13 (91) to 2.1 (13) - Renee Walker's five goals earned her a place in Deloraine's best alongside Georgie Bowman, Danielle Saltmarsh, Hannah Mitchell-Grima, Phoebe Barnett and Rori Williams.
Lastly, Meander Valley's Cleo Cresswell had a day to remember, kicking a mammoth 10 goals in the Sunettes' 23.22 (160) to 0.0 (0) win against East Coast.
Shannon Crawford also contributed to the scoreboard with five goals of her own, putting her among the Sunettes' best players alongside Ella Cresswell, Caitlyn Lee, Deserae Austerberry, Dakota de Haan and Cleo.
Hillwood had the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
