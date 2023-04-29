North Launceston's Brandon Leary had a day out as the Bombers defeated flag fancies Clarence 14.15 (99) to 4.13 (37).
The dangerous forward booted six, showing why he was in contention to make the step up to the AFL, having trained with Hawthorn in the pre-season.
"What got him into the game today was his defensive effort, he did it for four quarters, which is probably not something he's known for but when he does that, the offence comes to him and realistically he probably could've kicked a couple more late," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said about Leary.
"He's a special talent but he's buying into a system and defending really well so we knew he can do it and now he's got his confidence up so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do."
His performance led the home side to a strong victory - their first of the season - despite missing Jack Avent, who was a late out due to hamstring soreness, missing one of his first matches ever through injury.
"We know when we play our best footy, that's what we can do," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Everyone outside our four walls probably thought we were going to lose and that's fine. But we know our best footy is good enough.
"We showed it today for a good four-quarter effort; to beat them by 10 goals is a great effort.
"Having the bye helped us because we had a little bit more time to really hone in on some things that I thought weren't working quite well for the first two rounds and we rectified that today and it just showed that when we do it really well, that's the type of footy we can play."
A massive eight-goal first term started the game with a flurry as Cox-Goodyer led from the front with two of them as the Bombers kicked six straight.
Three goals in three minutes set them up as Harvey Griffiths shrugged a tackle and snapped and Leary joined the party before setting up Connor Young to do the same.
However, the Kangaroos didn't lay down, with Bryce Alomes and Ollie Preshaw hitting the scoreboard before responses from Cox-Goodyer and Jack Aherne ensured a 21-point quarter-time lead.
Leary picked up where he left off after the break, snapping true to extend the lead as Clarence continued to push hard but weren't able to make the most of their chances in the second term.
The Roos' woes continued as they lost Bayley Aziz halfway through the term, breaking his arm in a contest with Griffiths.
Griffiths was able to swing the momentum back towards the Bombers, kicking goals either side of Leary's third as they both entered half-time with three.
Down by 42 points, Alomes goaled for Clarence within the opening 30 seconds of the third term and the running Keegan Wylie added to it but they couldn't keep North out of the contest as Leary put his stamp on the game with three more goals.
Oscar Mansell kicked the only last-quarter goal en route to the Bombers' resounding victory as Cox-Goodyer said "everyone was really good" but singled out Aherne's performance.
"He did a great job on Keegan Wylie, it was something we went in with knowing that Keegan's a really good rebounder for them so we sent Jack to him and I thought he did a great job," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.