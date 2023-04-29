The Examiner
Updated

North Launceston defeat Clarence for first win of TSL season

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 29 2023 - 6:53pm
North Launceston's Brandon Leary and Clarence's Harry Fisher go to battle. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston's Brandon Leary had a day out as the Bombers defeated flag fancies Clarence 14.15 (99) to 4.13 (37).

