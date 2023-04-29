Massive win for Devils on Tasmania's historic day

On a huge day for Tasmanian football, the Tasmania Devils boys brought home their second consecutive 100-point victory on the Gold Coast.
Taking on the GWS Giants Academy, the Devils came away 21.13 (139) to 4.5 (29) winners - backing up their 136-point win over Northern Territory last week.
An eight-goal third quarter put the game beyond doubt as Will Groom led the way with five and Jack Callinan continued to raise his draft stocks with three of his own.
Liam Ling also kicked three and was named the side's best, while Northern players Colby McKercher (Launceston) and ruck Oliver Dean were also named in the top six.
The win has the Devils sitting at 4-1 for the season ahead of the Coates Talent League's three-week break.
