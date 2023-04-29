NTFAW premier: Bulldogs' bite too strong for Magpies

South Launceston Bulldogs have secured their first win since being promoted to the NTFAW premier division, proving too strong for Scottsdale.
Winning 6.8 (44) to 1.3 (9), South were leading at every break with a 26-2 second half the main difference between the two teams.
Bulldogs' coach Aaron Viney was pleased with how his side spread from the contest.
"We're a side that wants to get out in a bit of space and move the footy pretty fast and that was probably where Bridgenorth got us last week, they were probably just a little bit better at that and beat us at our own game," he said.
"But today our quick ball movement was really good, the tackling pressure that the girls have put on for the last two weeks has been sensational and just our pressure is really creating opportunities for us and thankfully we're able to convert a few of those into goals."
Georgia Gillow and Jaslyn Freestone - who kicked two goals - were South's best contributors, while Liana Freestone, Makayla Woods, Grace Gillow and Keely Morrison also played well.
Elsewhere, Bridgenorth announced themselves as flag favourites for 2023 after they knocked off Old Launcestonians 5.8 (38) to 2.5 (17) at Invermay Park.
With only three points separating the clubs at three-quarter-time, the Parrots once again ran over their opponents in the final term, kicking three goals to put the game beyond doubt.
Now the only remaining unbeaten team, the Parrots' best were Alice Robinson, Jenna Griffiths, Sarah Donnelly, Emily Mckinnell, Letitia Johnston and Phoebe Ketchell.
Old Scotch managed to claim their second-straight win at NTCA Ground as they overcame Launceston 7.17 (59) to 0.0 (0).
Maggie Cuthbertson, Alanah Boyack, Chelsea Wynne-Allen, Chloe Pitt, Tunisha Kikoak and Amelia Braithwaite led the way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.