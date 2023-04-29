Fire crews from Launceston and Prospect responded to multiple triple zero calls to put out a unit on fire at Westbury Road, Prospect Vale.
A Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) spokesperson said that the fire was reported at around 5:30am on Saturday 29 April.
Crews arrived to find the unit fully alight and residents in the adjoining unit were evacuated.
Tasmania Police were also on the scene.
A TFS spokesperson said the blaze took around one hour to be extinguished.
No one is reported to have been injured, the TFS spokesperson said.
An investigation team was headed to the site on Saturday morning.
The cause and damage estimate is yet to be determined.
MORE TO COME.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
