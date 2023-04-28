Weekly wrap: Loving Launceston after only one week

G'day readers,
My name is Craig Thomson, and I am the new editor of the Launceston Examiner.
Thank you to those readers who have reached out with kind words of welcome; I look forward to meeting many more readers during my tenure here.
This week was my first officially as the editor of the Examiner.
What a week to start!
Here is a snapshot of what we covered this week for our readers.
I am not a science nerd, but I do find astronomy interesting. Duncan Bailey told us about a celebration of astronomy and science fiction coming to QVMAG at Inveresk, hosted by astronomer and planetarium officer Chris Arkless-Mr Arkless' presentation promises to explore the lines between science fiction and reality.
Do you love footy? I do, so I have asked our excellent sports team to discuss it more. The Examiner's sports department will release a weekly sportscast, picking apart what is happening around the grounds in Tasmanian sport. Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge, Brian Allen and Ben Hann will present The Pressbox each week, featuring the quartet's knowledge of local football, state football and AFL, and other sports.
Our dedicated court and crime reporter, Nick Clark, doggedly followed the Shane Barker trial for our readers. This week Nick reports the Swansea man accused of the shooting murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told a hunting acquaintance that he had a bullet with Mr Barker's name on it.
By far, the week's biggest news came on Friday when Stephanie Dalton reported Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing federal funding for the UTAS Stadium redevelopment.
Well, that's it from me this week. I am off to explore my new hometown by looking at some real estate.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
