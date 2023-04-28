The Examiner

Weekly wrap: Loving Launceston after only one week

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the back of the press pack this week at UTAS stadium. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
At the back of the press pack this week at UTAS stadium. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

G'day readers,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.