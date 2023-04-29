No matter how certain it might just happen to look right now, an AFL licence for a Tasmanian-based team should never be regarded as a done deal.
The AFL is in many ways a success story - but it is also a prevaricator of the highest order.
And it's sometimes not because it cannot make a decision but more that it simply does not want to - to it, things are too often just great the way they are.
Take only the assurances that were given in the middle of 2022 that a final proposal for a Tasmanian licence would be put to the club presidents forthwith - with an immediate decision to follow.
Nine months on that still has not happened.
Even the basics of that process have never been clear - and subject to change according to the latest concern from any stakeholder.
Prior to that, of course, there had been no requirement for Tasmania to acquire, fund and build a purpose-built stadium.
Such a need - for which there is no sound basis - just dropped out of the sky and further provided more obfuscation time for the AFL.
But even with the likelihood of the funding that the AFL has demanded being complete - at least in terms of current estimates - the clouds continue to gather about the feasibility of not just the stadium but the viability of the team or teams themselves.
First this week came a postulation in The Age newspaper about which current players might form part of a potential team. It only mentioned those from Tasmania or with a Tasmanian connection.
This line of thinking is significant - made all the more obvious by the statement of the current Hawthorn captain that at least for him, but almost certainly based on the thoughts of others in his shoes, living in Tasmania is not an attractive option.
James Sicily's remarks that "there's not much happening down there" are poignant and concerning. Whether he's right or not is one thing - more relevant are the notions that current AFL players have in their heads.
Exactly what it is that they want to be happening in Tasmania while they are pursuing a football career at the highest level? It's doubtful that means have fewer options to attend musical theatre productions or forging a career in international banking.
Sicily should be pursued on what he thinks would make it more attractive. Perhaps Melbourne nightclub owners could then seize the moment and open a franchise or two in the southern state.
Then there were the latest contributions from former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire. Now McGuire does know a thing or two about what level of finances it takes to run an AFL club.
His advice that Tasmanians need "another 400 million or so" to make the whole thing work, should therefore be taken seriously - for it sounds like another reason why anything happening might get pushed out for years to come.
McGuire, as is often the case, had a solution - "they", he said should sell Bellerive and move everything to the new stadium.
He would not of course have known who "they" were.
The answer is the Clarence Council - with significant operational rights possessed by Cricket Tasmania which has sourced funding for and enhanced the site as a fit-for-purpose sporting venue.
Just why any council would sell up its asset and turn over the sale cash to another entity makes no sense.
Cricket Tasmania has already said it's not interested in moving to the proposed stadium - a perfectly sensible decision based on the pretty good deal it has now on the other side of the Derwent.
McGuire's suggestion is also tunnel-visioned in the extreme - it's all about what's best for the AFL with little or no thought for the rest of Tasmanian sport from the grassroots up.
In this regard McGuire has form - having sold the athletics community an absolute pup when he spearheaded the move of track and field from its spiritual home at Melbourne's Olympic Park to an often-inaccessible venue at Lakeside Oval to make way for a training location for a single AFL club.
And then there is the not-so-small matter of the eventual cost of concussion for the football industry - another issue on which the AFL has taken the ostrich approach for way too long.
