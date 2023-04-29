The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston City and Riverside Olympic exit Lakoseljac Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both remaining Launceston teams fell at the quarter-final stage of the Lakoseljac Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.