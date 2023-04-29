Both remaining Launceston teams fell at the quarter-final stage of the Lakoseljac Cup.
For the second Saturday running, Launceston City took an early lead through Mason Smith but went on to lose 2-1 to Clarence.
The result came just a few hours after Riverside Olympic had also bowed out, losing 1-0 at home to Hobart United.
City started and finished strong but were made to pay for missed chances - including a penalty - when Zebras galloped back into the contest and nicked a winner early in the second half.
With an attacking line-up which frequently resembled 4-2-4, Daniel Syson's side created plenty of chances and took a deserved lead when Toby Simeoni unselfishly set up Smith.
The advantage lasted just three minutes before the dangerous Riley Dillon stabbed home the equaliser.
City's best moves came down their right as full-back Mac Wilcox combined well with Stef Tantari and Simeoni.
However, their clearest chances fell to centre-back Will Humphrey who twice missed the target from corners and also struck a post from the penalty spot after Toby Anderson had been uprooted.
Xuan Cappellino put the visitors ahead when he fired under Lachie Clark but the City keeper was largely responsible for his side staying in the contest, producing one terrific save at the feet of Cade Smith.
A triple substitution saw City in their more orthodox 3-4-3 but an equaliser proved elusive and in the end they needed a late goalline clearance from Riley Fellows to save Humphrey from an own goal.
Earlier in the day, 10-man Riverside exited the competition to Hobart United in a match featuring two penalty saves within a minute, eight yellow cards, one red and just a solitary goal direct from a corner.
A year after defeating Launceston City 2-0 at UTAS Stadium, the Southern Championship side savoured more cup joy on the opposite side of the Tamar.
"Very frustrating," said gutted Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"The lads worked pretty hard but it's frustrating when you play against teams like that but we have to man up a bit and take it on the chin."
Asked what positives he took from the game, the Portuguese tactician replied: "None whatsoever, it was rubbish because we worked really hard to give them every single detail about our opponent.
"Some boys need to man up and quickly because this is a man's game not an under-12s game.
"We had a few chances we didn't put away, they had one chance, they score. They had a few set pieces we weren't comfortable with. Good luck for them, more experienced than us - that's the wrap of the day really."
With the experience of former City players Aaron Campbell and Gedi Krusa in the centre of a 3-4-1-2 feeding cosmopolitan frontline Andre Chamusca and Satsuki Ito, Olympic had the better of the first half as both 'AC's went close.
However, the visitors were handed a golden chance to take the lead shortly before half-time when Rohan Fenner's lunge on Solomon Iagu was deemed a foul.
Ari Johnson saved John Buga's penalty and although the rebound was bundled in, the referee ordered a retake because the keeper had come off his line. Grateful for the reprieve, Johnson promptly saved the second spot-kick as well.
United were the better side after the break and broke the deadlock through Abel Berhane's inswinging corner. Olympic had Henry Cook sent off for a second caution and only really threatened in the dying minutes when Chamusca and substitute Daniel Shaw were denied by keeper Hammad Shabbir.
Devonport's cup defence stayed on course with a 2-1 win at Kingborough.
Roberto Garrido and Ali Dulleh put Strikers ahead with Kobe Kemp hitting the Lions' consolation. The last tie of the round sees South Hobart host Glenorchy at 2pm on Sunday.
Launceston United's Women's Statewide Cup defence stayed on course with a 2-0 victory over Taroona at Birch Avenue.
Having already faced each other in pre-season and twice in the league, the sides were all too familiar with each other.
Laura Dickinson robbed the full-back and crossed for Charley Read to open the scoring on 10 minutes and Courtney Marten added a second from the edge of the box on the half hour.
Dickinson also struck a post while Marten and Lucy Smith were denied by returning Taroona keeper Isolina Ottavi towards the end of a scrappy second half.
In the other quarter-finals, South Hobart won 5-2 at New Town White Eagles, Devonport won the North-West derby 2-1 at Ulverstone and Kingborough beat Clarence 3-2.
Launceston City progressed to the Under-21 Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 home win over Glenorchy.
Arpan Rai and Diesel Murfet scored the goals and coach Alex Gaetani said it was a deserved victory.
"It could have been a few more with the chances we created," he said.
"But we're glad to go through and hopefully we can get our league form back on course now.
"The NPL is what we're trying to achieve and that's more important so it's disappointing to go out of that but the 21s we have here are as good as I've seen in terms of talent."
The day's other quarter-finals proved much more one-sided with Kingborough losing 8-2 to South East United while Devonport won 7-0 at Coastal rivals Burnie United.
Riverside Olympic complete the round on Sunday when they travel to Clarence for a 12.30pm kickoff at Wentworth Park.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
