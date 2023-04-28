The Examiner
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces federal funding for UTAS Stadium redevelopment

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
The federal government has pledged an additional $65 million towards the planned UTAS Stadium redevelopment in Launceston, matching the existing commitment made by the state government.

