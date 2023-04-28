The federal government has pledged an additional $65 million towards the planned UTAS Stadium redevelopment in Launceston, matching the existing commitment made by the state government.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Friday in Launceston, emphasising that the funding was not made to placate the North.
"This is a project that stands on its own merits just like it did more than 10 years ago," he said.
"It is important that everyone in Tasmania has access to world-class facilities.
"Launceston is a great city in its own right. The plan that I've discussed with the Tasmanian Premier and with the AFL is about games being played with a Tasmanian team, not just in Hobart but also here in Launceston.
"And that's a very good thing."
Mr Albanese said the redevelopment would accelerate the region's transformation into a hub of economic activity for the state.
"This is about providing world-class facilities, not just for sport, but also to attract other events here in Launceston," he said.
"This is about creating jobs and creating tourism. We know that people who come here to watch a game don't just watch and leave; they tend to stay for days.
"And it is a great attraction and a great advertisement for people to come to this beautiful city each time there is a national event, particularly one that's televised."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the funding highlighted the cooperation between the state and federal governments.
"When it comes to real cooperation between state and federal governments, it is important to focus on the things that matter for Australians and, indeed, Tasmanians," he said.
"And today, here we are in Launceston at York Park, the home of footy for some 100 years, celebrating a partnership and the investment of a matching contribution from the federal government.
"I want to thank the Prime Minister and those around the federal cabinet table who have supported the Tasmanian government by working together for what is and will continue to be a fantastic facility."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state government's investment would deliver a new and enhanced eastern stand, improved playing facilities, and a new entertainment precinct.
"This will ensure UTAS Stadium is future-proofed and able to deliver economic benefits for the region across the long term," he said.
The Prime Minister is expected to announce an additional investment of $240 million to redevelop the Macquarie Point precinct over the weekend.
