After a collective 150 doggy-years on the job, and with countless criminal collars to their names, three of Tasmania Police's finest will soon take off their blues for the final time.
Police Dogs Aggie, Una and Bernie have conducted more than 2,800 drug searches and detected in excess of $45 million worth of drugs across the state, Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Rob Blackwood said.
One of their biggest successes was at Hobart airport last month, when the dogs 'indicated' on a man found to be carrying $5 million worth of cocaine.
"Drug detection work is very physical for dogs, and Aggie, Una and Bernie have made a significant contribution," Commissioner Blackwood said.
All three dogs, through their handlers, were awarded a Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation.
Bernie and Aggie will retire into the care of their present handlers or a police family, while Una, a charming black Labrador with a grey beard, will retire to the shores of Devonport with his handler, Constable Kevin Smith.
