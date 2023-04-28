The Australian Medical Association's latest report card on public hospitals has again revealed Tasmania to be among the worst-performing states, despite receiving some of the highest funding per patient in the country.
The data released on Friday showed that a decade-long downward trend in the percentage of emergency department patients being treated within 4 hours has continued- fifty-five per cent of ED patients were treated on time in the state's public hospitals during 2021-22, down from 58 per cent the prior year.
The data also showed the state had the longest median wait times for planned surgeries of any state or territory, with Tasmanians waiting an average of 62 days for elective surgery during 2021-22, which was a slight improvement on the previous year's average of 65 days.
Just 42 per cent of category 2 elective surgery patients were seen within the recommended time of 90 days in 2021-22 - an improvement from the 36 per cent seen on time during the previous year, but still the worst result of among the states. Tasmania has been the worst performing state on that metric every year since 2013-14, according to the AMA.
Despite Tasmania's lacklustre performance on the report card, the state had among the highest level of funding per patient, at $1678, compared to an average of $1230 nationwide.
AMA spokesman Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel said emergency departments in the state were struggling to keep up with the demand.
Government Minister Jo Palmer sought to blame the federal government, saying many of the patients seeking help in EDs were going there because they didn't have access to GPs.
