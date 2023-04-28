NHSSA: Cressy on their marks

The Northern High Schools Sports Association division two athletics carnival was on show at St Leonards' track on Friday.
It was a dominant day for Cressy District High School (CDHS) who took out the Shield.
The grade 7s and 8s gave CDHS a commanding lead by securing 631 points, before the grade 9s and 10s followed on by beating all comers with 612.
Their total score of 1243 was good enough to hand them a 41-point victory over second-placed Deloraine High School.
Port Dalrymple School were a distant third, finishing 154 points behind Deloraine with 1048.
It was a close-run thing between St Marys District High School and Scottsdale High School as they battled for fourth place.
St Marys marginally got over the top with 1001 points compared to Scottsdale's 983.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
