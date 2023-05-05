It is an exciting time for brothers Brayden and Jordan Cowell, who have both taken the next step in the sporting careers.
Brayden is set to travel to France in June to represent Australia in basketball at the INAS Global Games, while Jordan made his Tasmanian State League seniors debut for Launceston last week.
The 21-year-old basketballer, who lives with Asperger syndrome, will be donning the Australian kit for the second time, having played at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games in November.
"I showed a lot of my expectations that a lot of the coaches had for me," Brayden said.
"Versing Japan was a big opportunity for me, especially versing a different country altogether and I'm glad I gave 110 per cent during it all.
"The coaches noticed the way I moved around, the way I thought, I thought quickly during the game and just how much I could read the game."
Just thinking about playing in France brought a smile to Brayden's face, with selection in the tournament being a long-term goal.
"It's the first time I've been offered anything like this, it's just unbelievable I get an opportunity like this," he said.
"Not a lot of people get this opportunity and I'm just very grateful that I'm one of those people."
Jordan was full of praise for older brother's achievements.
"I'm happy for my brother, Brayden has done a great job with everything he's done and he deserves most of the credit for this one, definitely," Jordan said.
After kicking 10 goals in two matches for Launceston's development league side, Jordan was called up to the seniors for the Blues' last game against Clarence.
Although the Blues went down by 30 points, the 19-year-old enjoyed the experience of stepping up to the state's highest level.
"It was a bit of a learning curve game, just trying to figure out how I fit in the team at the senior level but at the same time it was loads of fun just getting out there with a bunch of experienced boys who know a bit more than some of the younger boys," Jordan said.
"It was good to get that under my belt, the first senior game, and then any more senior games that come, hopefully I'll get more experience in them."
Jordan had five disposals and three marks in his senior debut having progressed to the senior side after playing in both the under-18s and development league last season.
He spoke about the differences between seniors and development league.
"The speed of the football it's definitely a bit faster and also just their smarts, the way they were able to get to their contests quicker and their vision is just incredible," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.