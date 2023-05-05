The Examiner
Good News

Brayden Cowell set to represent Australia at INAS Global Games

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 6 2023 - 4:30am
Brothers Brayden and Jordan Cowell are succeeding in their chosen sports. Picture by Phillip Biggs
It is an exciting time for brothers Brayden and Jordan Cowell, who have both taken the next step in the sporting careers.

