Defrocked former Anglican priest Louis Daniels will be sentenced on May 12 for new charges over abuse dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.
The disgraced former Archdeacon of Burnie, who had already served two prison terms for separate abuse convictions, pleaded guilty to new historical sex abuse charges earlier this year.
He was arrested in the ACT and extradited to Tasmania last year after another two of his victims came forward.
The charges related to when he was a leader of the Church of England Boys Society (CEBS) in Tasmania.
The court in March heard that Mr Daniels abused two boys at CEBS camps around Tasmania between 1978 and 1987.
The two boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were aged between nine and 14 when the abuse started, and lasted for years.
Mr Daniels resigned from the church in 1994, and moved to the ACT where he briefly worked as a teacher.
He was convicted in 1999 of child sexual abuse, and again in 2005 in a case relating to separate complaints from six other boys.
In a sentencing submissions hearing before the Supreme Court in Hobart on Friday, defence barrister Cameron Scott argued the 'totality' principle, which states that sentences for multiple offences should be proportional to the total crimes committed.
Mr Scott said that, had the court dealt with these new charges at the time Mr Daniels faced the charges relating to the six boys in 2005, his sentence would not have been very different.
"Had these offences been dealt with in 2005 ... then his sentence then might only have been marginally different," he told the court.
Crown prosecutor Claire Flockhart said that Mr Daniels "needs to be sentenced" for his crimes.
He was officially defrocked from the church in 2002.
