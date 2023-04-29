A planning application to convert a church into a residence and accommodation has received a complaint that an outdoor hot tub would "lead to offensive behaviour and noise pollution."
The church is the deconsecrated St Albans Anglican Church at 72 School Road, Pipers River.
The applicant seeks approval to change the use of the site to visitor accommodation and a residential dwelling.
They have proposed that the floor area of the Church be converted to a bedroom, bathroom, and open plan sitting, kitchen and dining area.
An extension to the west of the property would include an additional bedroom, bathroom, alfresco cooking and dining area.
Planning documents submitted to the Council by the developers show a proposed "outdoor bath area."
Consultation carried out by the Council in February 2023 received two responses from residents in the neighborhood.
The letters are included in the agenda report for George Town Council's meeting on 26 April.
The letters include a number of complaints relating to the supposed bulk and scale of the renovations, noise pollution, traffic and privacy.
One respondent also takes issue with the proposed accommodation plans.
"A constant stream of many different visitors (as per an AirBnB) will negatively affect our amenity," the letter notes.
In relation to the outdoor bath area, they note "apart from demeaning the religious significance of the Heritage Church building, the proposed outdoor hot tub will likely lead to offensive behaviour and noise pollution.
"An outdoor bath is wholly the antithesis of the Church's religious and heritage values."
The Council's response noted in the agenda report for its recent meeting, notes that the proposed outdoor bath area "is not a matter that is relevant to the subject application and not considered under an assessment of the planning scheme."
The agenda report also notes that the proposal "is considered to comply with the planning scheme."
"The proposed development is recommended for approval with appropriate conditions," the report says.
Cr Greg Kieser said that the project was "a great outcome for our community."
"Our heritage values are being preserved, the building is being preserved for future generations in terms of its significance in our community," he said.
The motion to approve the application was carried unanimously.
St Albans Anglican Church was constructed in 1912 and is listed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register. It was sold in May 2020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.