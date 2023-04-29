The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Complaints about a proposed 'hot tub' at the former St Albans Anglican Church in Pipers River

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former St Albans Church building has received approval to be turned into a residential building. Picture supplied.
Former St Albans Church building has received approval to be turned into a residential building. Picture supplied.

A planning application to convert a church into a residence and accommodation has received a complaint that an outdoor hot tub would "lead to offensive behaviour and noise pollution."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.