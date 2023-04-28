A Swansea man accused of the shooting murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker told an hunting acquaintance that he had a bullet with Mr Barker's name on it.
John Browning of New Norfolk and Adrian Hanlon of Richmond gave evidence in the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71 and Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the August 2, 2009 murder.
The trial has heard that Mr Barker, Mr Jordan and his daughter Rachel, Mr Barker's estranged wife, and Messrs Browning and Hanlon were shooters at a property called Windfalls on Lake Leake Rd between Campbell Town and Swansea.
Mr Browning said that he became aware that Mr Barker and Rachel Jordan had separated.
He said at the beginning of the deer season in 2008 or 2009 he was socialising with fellow shooters including Cedric Jordan around a campfire.
"Was there a discussion about where Mr Barker would shoot this year," Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked.
"Yes," Mr Browning said.
"Did he [Mr Jordan] respond?," Mr Coates asked.
"He said 'don't worry about him, I've got a bullet with his name on it'," Mr Browning said.
"Was he laughing about it?," Mr Coates asked.
"No, he wasn't laughing ,' Mr Browning said.
Cross examined by Mr Jordan's defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Mr Browning said he did not take it as a serious threat.
He agreed he had not told police until 2016 when police approached him.
"Why didn't you tell anyone?," Mr O'Halloran asked.
"I didn't want it to get around...I wasn't happy with what he said," Mr Browning said.
He told Ms Jordan's defence counsel Fran McCracken that he did not take it as a serious threat and had not approached Tasmania Police when he heard that Mr Barker had been murdered.
The jury has heard that Mr Barker was shot three times in the back and once in the chest in the driveway of his Campbell Town home.
Mr Coates asked Mr Hanlon if Mr Browning told him something after Mr Jordan and Rachel Jordan left.
"He said that he [Mr Jordan] said that he had a bullet with Shane's name on it."
Mr Hanlon agreed that he may have consumed 8-10 drinks by the time of the discussion.
He agreed that he regarded it as a passing comment.
Mr Hanlon told Fran McCracken that he knew it was made at the opening of the 2009 deer season because it was a year after a separation.
He said that he did not reach out to police despite knowing that Mr Barker had been shot.
Mr Coates re-examined asking whether Mr Jordan was laughing or joking.
"It seemed like he was upset about the separation [Mr Barker and Ms Jordan] but it's not like he was ranting," he said.
Cindy Bone said she rang her neighbour at the Brambletye Estate [Rachel] Jordan on the morning of August 3, 2009.
"I asked her had she heard that Shane had been found dead?," she said.
She said Ms Jordan replied "Are you joking?."
She said she went to Ms Jordan's home until Ms Jordan's parents and partner Justin Titley arrived.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
