The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Peter Whish-Wilson had strong words on rumoured federal investment into stadiums

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Senator for lutruwita/Tasmania, Peter Whish-Wilson, says rumoured government funding for stadiums is the wrong priority. Picture by Paul Scambler
Greens Senator for lutruwita/Tasmania, Peter Whish-Wilson, says rumoured government funding for stadiums is the wrong priority. Picture by Paul Scambler

Australian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson claims the federal government has its priorities backward as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to announce funding for AFL stadiums in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.