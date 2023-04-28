Australian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson claims the federal government has its priorities backward as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to announce funding for AFL stadiums in the state.
This includes $65 million for the redevelopment of UTAS Stadium at Launceston and $240 million for the Macquarie Point project at Hobart.
The lutruwita/Tasmania senator said the decision to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to the projects was out of step with the current needs of the country.
"Australia is in the biggest housing and homelessness crisis we've seen in generations," Mr Whish-Wilson said.
"A budget is a time for government to show the nation, especially a new government, what its priorities are for the people.
"Go and knock on some doors ... anywhere around this state and ask Tasmanians what they want (the Prime Minister) to prioritise in this budget and I guarantee you, they'll say homes and they'll say health."
The National Cabinet endorsed a $2.2 billion package targeting primary care and commissioned state planning ministers to develop a set of proposed reforms to increase housing supply and affordability.
However, Mr Whish-Wilson said there had to be more targeted relief for Tasmanians in need, as a recent report by Anglicare showed declining housing affordability despite increasing availability.
"For thousands of years, politicians going right back to the Roman times have been purposely offering circuses and bread to the people to keep them happy," he said.
"Well, at least they offered bread, some kind of incentive to help people with a cost of living crisis.
"Tasmania has the fastest growing rate of homelessness in the country and the least affordable rents. That's the crisis we've got to deal with."
The Greens Senator added the demands Macquarie Point would place on the construction industry will exacerbate issues
"We have shortages of building materials, we have shortages of labour," Mr Whish-Wilson said.
"It's really hard to get a new home built, it's really hard to find a tradie who's not booked out six, nine, 12 months in advance.
"A stadium that's going to need $1 billion of expenditure on raw materials and labour will continue to push up the price of raw materials and continue to push up the price of labour."
Mr Whish-Wilson acknowledged any mass project to build affordable housing would also be impacted by the current shortages, however action was needed now to ensure construction kept pace with demands.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
