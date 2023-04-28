George Town and Evandale enter their round two clash filled with confidence following equally commanding wins in the opening weekend of the NTFAW division one season.
Playing in St Helens, the Saints proved a strong adversary during East Coast's inaugural women's team match, taking out an 86-point victory.
Coach Dave Marshall said he was expecting Saturday's match-up to be a tough one.
"I except this game to be a really close contest and all of our matches that we've played against Evandale in the last couple of years have been that," he said.
"They're a really contested side and they like to go in and win that hard ball and win on the inside, so we're really excited for the opportunity and to see where we're at with our season.
"We've got a lot of new recruits, so it's a bit of an opportunity for them to see where they're at in terms of their footy and I reckon Evandale will be quite high up within the division this year, they played finals footy last year and they will have grown and kept improving."
Evandale also arrive at this game with a flourish, after they beat Longford in the season opener on Friday night by 51 points.
Eagles' coach Marlie Lukic spoke on the mutual admiration the two teams have for each other.
"I think we're really looking forward to it as a club, we've got a lot of respect for George Town, especially being in the same competition for a few years with them," she said.
"They're one of the best drilled and structured teams to play against, we're going into the game with no expectations other than just to try what we've been training. I think it will be quite a challenging game, but I would just want us to learn something from it."
Elsewhere, Deloraine begin their season at Longford, who will be keen to learn from their first match.
Meander Valley are on a high after they sneaked past the recently relegated Hillwood Sharks by three points.
The reigning premiers will be facing an unknown challenge on Saturday afternoon, with the Swans playing their first ever away game and will have a point to prove.
Hillwood will be treated to a week off, giving themselves extra preparation to try and claim their first win of the season when they face George Town the following Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.