The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW division one: Saints out to bring down high-flying Eagles

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town posing for their team photo last weekend, they beat East Coast by 86 points. Picture Facebook
George Town posing for their team photo last weekend, they beat East Coast by 86 points. Picture Facebook

George Town and Evandale enter their round two clash filled with confidence following equally commanding wins in the opening weekend of the NTFAW division one season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.