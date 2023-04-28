The Examiner
UTAS Stadium upgrades to be announced by Anthony Albanese

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 2:30pm
The welcome to University of Tasmania Stadium sign on the Eastern side of the ground. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The state government's $65 million UTAS Stadium redevelopment commitment will be matched by the federal government.

