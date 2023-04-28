The state government's $65 million UTAS Stadium redevelopment commitment will be matched by the federal government.
Stage one of the redevelopment is expected to be completed in early 2025 and planning will now start for its second stage.
Here is how the upgrades have developed over time:
February 2021
The City of Launceston Council drafted plans to transform UTAS Stadium through a $208 million project.
It proposed a new entrance, retractable seating to configure a rectangular stadium to accommodate more sporting codes and an attached 5000-capacity sporting and entertainment facility.
The proposed redevelopment of the stadium will cost an estimated $109 million to increase the stadium's seating to 24,112.
The attached $99 million facility was proposed for the Old Bike Track site by the southern end of the stadium on Invermay Road, featuring three indoor courts - capable of hosting a range of sports including basketball, futsal and netball - and indoor training and recovery spaces.
May 2022
The project was listed by The Examiner among several as one that failed to secure federal funding despite the state government pledging its support of the upgrades.
"The City of Launceston will continue to progress proposals like the UTAS Stadium upgrade, Northern suburbs recreation hub, and the second stage of the Launceston City Heart Project and we look forward to collaborating with the newly elected Federal Government on these and other exciting projects for Northern Tasmania," then-City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said at the time.
January 10, 2023
It was confirmed that the Macquarie Point stadium project will not impact the UTAS Stadium upgrade plans, despite no major news.
A state government spokesperson said work was still being done to secure federal funding for UTAS Stadium's $208 million upgrade.
The state government is asking its federal counterpart to contribute $65 million to the first stage of the project, which would see two stands redeveloped and allow for rectangular configuration.
"The Rockliff Liberal government is absolutely committed to the UTAS Stadium upgrade and we have already committed $65 million towards the first stage," the spokesperson said.
"We remain in discussions with the federal government around their contribution and look forward to them seeing the benefits and jumping onboard."
January 31, 2023
The state government announced plans for a three-stage redevelopment, subject to federal government funding.
The new entertainment precinct and a fresh Eastern Stand with more than 1000 extra seats were announced.
The $65 million first stage - set to begin later this year and be completed by early 2025 - will boost the stadium's seated capacity to 14,000, and its overall capacity to 20,500.
It also includes the entertainment precinct, which is designed to cater for a range of sports, concerts and arts events as well as new players' and umpires' changerooms and improved food and beverage facilities.
The project is largely in line with the $208 million redevelopment set out by City of Launceston Council at the start of 2021.
However, plans for retractable seating, enabling the rectangular configuration needed to host top-flight soccer on a more regular basis, are no longer part of the project.
