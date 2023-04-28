An official Youth Advisory Group, no changes to speed limits on Hobart Road and a review of Northern Midland Council's district committees are all on the cards after the council's April meeting.
The District Committees were implemented following the previous round of council amalgamations in 1993, and councillor Paul Terrett said the time had come to review and refine their functions.
Background to the motion in the meeting agenda claims the shifting demographics of the region and poor retention rates needed consideration, the latter an issue also identified by Councillor Matthew Brooks.
The creation of a Youth Advisory Committee also received widespread support, with Mayor Mary Knowles, Deputy Mayor Janet Lambert and Councillor Dick Adams all putting their hands up to be the council's representative on the committee.
The remainder of the group will include younger residents aged 12-25 years old, and will advise the council on matters relating to young people across the municipality.
Councillors also voted against reducing the speed limit on Hobart Road from 100kmh to 80kmh, despite a report recommending otherwise.
Cr Brooks was joined by Councillor Richard Goss in opposing the reduction between Breadalbane and the council boundary, which would result in a 27 second increase in travel times.
Only Crs Knowles, Terrett and Adams opposed the Goss/Brooks motion.
The council also voted against creating a formal short stay accommodation policy, in line with officers' recommendations.
This prompted discussion amongst the councillors as the recommendation ran counter to reports of a rental shortage driven by short stay accommodation.
However, the report states housing supply in the Northern Midlands was not influenced by the "minimal" amount of short stay accommodation, rather there was a more broad availability issue.
Councillors also endorsed a new stormwater drainage plan, leasing the Avoca Primary School to Scouts Tasmania and constructing the Blackman River Bridge with a timber deck.
