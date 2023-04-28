Tasmanian Labor have called for greater transparency in police statistics reporting after what they claim is an out of the ordinary delay in publishing.
However, a Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokesman said the department continued to follow protocol.
DPFEM periodically publishes monthly reports on a variety of police matters, including public order incidents, family violence, and burglaries.
Opposition Police, Fire and Emergency Managemant spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said until April 28, there had been no updates since December 2022 and Tasmanians "had a right to know" about crime.
"Without timely updates, Tasmanians have no way of knowing the levels of vandalism, assaults or offences occurring in their area have increased or decreased," she said.
"This is out of step with almost a decade of reporting that has provided a comprehensive overview of performance benchmarks and allowed for the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management to properly employ and deploy enough officers."
A DPFEM spokesman confirmed that as of April 28, the January 2023 data has been published, and all reports went through a data finalisation process.
"Tasmania Police has not ceased its monthly reporting through the Corporate Performance Report," he said.
"We are still publicly reporting on all crime indicators at a Divisional, District and State level.
"January 2023 data has been published, following a data settling and verification period, and subsequent data will also be published following a data settling and verification period."
