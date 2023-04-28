South Australia and Adelaide Strikers opening batter Jake Weatherald has been announced as the Tasmanian Tigers' newest player after signing a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old from Darwin, Northern Territory, had been a part of the South Australian setup for seven years, featuring in 60 First-Class matches and 39 List A games.
Head coach of the Tasmanian Tigers' men's team, Jeff Vaughan, expressed his delight at Weatherald's decision to join the red, green and yellow.
"We're really excited about securing Jake's services for at least the next two years," he said.
"It was a really great opportunity that came to us during the contracting period that can only be seen as win-win for both parties.
"We think Jake can bring some valuable experience and cricket IQ to our top order across both the white- and red-ball formats of the game but is also at an age where he can continue to develop his game and improve.
"While there are still a couple of details to be finalised, we're really happy with where our list is at for the coming season in terms of the cricketers we have, but more importantly, the people we have on our list.
"We really think Jake can fit well into our group that operates on this philosophy and make a great contribution to the future growth of Tasmanian cricket."
The left-handed batter and occasional leg-spinner's career so far in the four-day discipline has seen plenty of memorable moments, with nine centuries - including a 198 - contributing to his average of 34.25.
His numbers are impressive in the 50-over format, with an average of 36.39, four centuries and a strike-rate of 91.16 a good indicator of his aggressive, hard-hitting approach.
The former Redback - who is currently plying his trade in Barnsley, England, announced his joy at securing the deal which will send him to Hobart for the 2023/24 season.
"I'm really excited and grateful to the Tigers for this opportunity," he said.
"I'm obviously also incredibly thankful to South Australian cricket for giving me my start and my initial opportunity, but I'm looking forward to embracing a new environment and continuing to learn so I can continue to grow my game in the coming years.
"I'm 28 and think I still have the opportunity to take my game to another level, so I'm looking forward to getting that journey under way in Hobart shortly."
This marks the Tasmania's first foray into the off-season market, however, it is unlikely to be their last with multiple players having already departed.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
