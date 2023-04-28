The Examiner
Jake Weatherald signs two-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:05pm
Jake Weatherald bats for South Australia during their One Day Cup match against Victoria at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images
Jake Weatherald bats for South Australia during their One Day Cup match against Victoria at Bellerive Oval. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

South Australia and Adelaide Strikers opening batter Jake Weatherald has been announced as the Tasmanian Tigers' newest player after signing a two-year deal.

