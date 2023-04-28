Hillwood, Longford and Deloraine have dominated selection in the NTFA's initial men's representative squad.
Eight Sharks and seven players from the Tigers and Kangaroos respectively have been named in the 45-player squad that will face the NWFL at Devonport Oval on May 20.
Other clubs represented include South Launceston (five players), Scottsdale (four), Bridgenorth, St Pats, George Town (all three), Rocherlea (two), Bracknell, Perth and Old Scotch (all one).
Lochie Dornauf will coach the side once again and is eager to hit the ground running.
"We've built up a fair bit of momentum off the back of last year's win against the SFL," he said.
"The boys have gone back to their club lands and told of the enjoyment they've had and success and it's really flowed into the commitment that's been showed by the initial squad to participate.
"I think there are only three or four that couldn't be part of the squad and their reasoning was due to availability or injury so it's wonderful - it's a really big thing for the NTFA and the program that's been put together."
Dornauf will be assisted by Tom Reinmuth, Michael Routledge and John Downie, with NTFA stalwart Geoff Skeggs overseeing the operation - a role he has held several times throughout his long tenure with the association.
"He's been absolutely wonderful," Dornauf said.
"There's nothing that I can ask him that he can't provide so I look forward to working with him again over the coming weeks and hopefully we can come home with another win."
The team will be cut to approximately 32-33 by next week before going down to 28, with two to be cut on the week of the game.
Luke Murfitt-Cowen (Longford), Jake Pearce (Hillwood), Jordan Tepper (St Pats), Joe Krushka (Scottsdale), Jaidyn Harris (Longford), Josh Frankcombe (Longford), Jack Donnellan (Longford), Liam Davies (Longford), Isaac Thompson (Hillwood), Hamish Leedham (Hillwood), Ethan Petterwood (Scottsdale), Matt Zanetto (Bridgenorth), Jack Tuthill (Hillwood), Jacob Boyd (Hillwood), Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea), Stan Tyson (Deloraine), Jacob Singline (Scottsdale), Kye Chilcott (Deloraine), Jayden Last (Deloraine), Zach Burt (George Town), Cal Harrison (St Pats), Jake King (St Pats), Archie Wilkinson (Hillwood), Brendan Taylor (South Launceston), Matthew Lee (South Launceston), Cody Lowe (South Launceston), Tom Foon (South Launceston), Lochie Dornauf (Deloraine), Chev Deacon (George Town), Luke Richards (Rocherlea), Sam Borlini (Bracknell), Matthew Warren (Perth), Solomon Scott (Bridgenorth), Oliver Wood (Bridgenorth), Ben Hyatt (Hillwood), Tyson Miller (Hillwood), Damon Howe (Deloraine), Will Richards (Deloraine), Bowen Pearce (South Launceston), Casey Brown (Longford), Kyle Lanham (Scottsdale), Charlie Eastoe (Old Scotch), Brady Gee (George Town), Connor Pearton (Longford).
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
