Phase one of works to improve accessibility at Elphin Sports Centre began on Friday, as $915,000 of funding is set to be delivered by the government over the next two years.
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said the funding would improve accessibility and amenities at the Elphin Sports Centre for people in the community with disability or mobility issues.
"The Elphin Sports Centre is such an important facility for our community," she said.
"With over 5000 people, that's parents, grandparents, and children, coming through the doors here each week, we need to make sure that anyone in our community can come and have full access to this wonderful facility.
"It's especially important for those in the community who have disability or have mobility issues to have this critical piece of work done."
READ MORE:
Launceston's Carolina Ascui, a regular of the Elphin Sports Centre, said she is excited for the changes.
"I think the improvements will encourage more people who have a disability to use the centre," she said.
"It can be less of an incentive to come here and use the centre as it is hard to just come in.
"I'm looking forward to the doors being made wider because it is difficult to pass through them in my wheelchair."
Mrs Palmer said the first phase of work would see critical improvements for those people in the community with disability or mobility issues.
"Works being undertaken include improvements to the car park, with additional accessible car parking spaces and a sealed access pathway extending to centre from the adjacent Council car park, as well as asbestos removal and disability access door handle modifications," she said.
"In coming months, design work will begin on further improvements, which will include accessible unisex toilets and shower facilities; upgraded reception and first aid areas; upgrades to internal and external accessible walkway linkages and works on the lift."
Mrs Palmer said the upgrades would further support participation in sport and community activities for everyone.
"The upgrades are going to transform this facility for many people in our community," Mrs Palmer said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.