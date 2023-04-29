The Examiner
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer announced the beginning of works to improve accessibility at Elphin Sports Centre

Updated April 29 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer talks with Carolina Ascui, of Launceston, about accessibility at the Elphin Sports Centre. Picture by Paul Scambler
Phase one of works to improve accessibility at Elphin Sports Centre began on Friday, as $915,000 of funding is set to be delivered by the government over the next two years.

