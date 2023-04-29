The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Legal Aid and COTA aim to tackle elder abuse through the law

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People are often put off by the prohibitive cost of legal advice. Picture by Artem Labunsky from Unsplash.
People are often put off by the prohibitive cost of legal advice. Picture by Artem Labunsky from Unsplash.

Changes to the law mean that older people need to know their rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.