Changes to the law mean that older people need to know their rights.
In November last year, lawmakers amended the Guardianship and Administration Act 1995 which implemented Advanced Care Directives in Tasmania.
The directives are instructions about a person's future decisions regarding health care and treatment. They allow an individual to set out instructions for their future before they lose the ability to make decisions due to illness or old age.
These broader changes mean that people need access to clear legal information on decisions that can be binding.
For the last 18 months, the Council for the Ageing and Tasmania Legal Aid have been providing free legal sessions in Launceston to prevent issues around elder abuse.
Lyn McGaurr from COTA, said that older people find themselves in situations that are "problematic" or "dangerous" because they have not sought advice early on.
However, people are often put off by the prohibitive cost of legal advice.
COTA Tas and Tasmania Legal Aid created a partnership that provides people could access free and confidential legal advice.
The two organisations encounter a range of legal issues pertaining to older people which range from financial issues to psychological abuse.
Some of these include the lending of money to family members without any formal documentation, controlling behaviour and suggestions that a person is mentally unfit and needs to move into a nursing home, physical abuse or alienation from their grandchildren.
Other questions that people bring relate to wills, advanced care, enduring powers of attorney and powers of guardianship.
Powers of attorney relate to people's financial matters and powers of guardianship relates to medical decisions. However, many people don't know the difference between the two, Ms McGaurr said.
It's important for people to understand what their rights are and to understand what the implications of certain documents are and how documents can be protected but also misused, Ms McGaurr said.
While the Advanced Care Directives have now been implemented, information available to the public about preparing them is not very clear, said Sarah Campbell from Tasmania Legal Aid.
However, there is growing understanding about elder abuse and an interest in preventing it through the advance planning documents, Ms Campbell said.
"Sometimes a small amount of legal advice can make a huge difference in the long run to the outcomes for older people in all sorts of situations," Ms McGaurr said.
It's important that people in the community understand there are services to help them, she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.