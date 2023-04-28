Ultramarathon runner and ambassador for the "yes" campaign Pat Farmer drew a crowd from across the political spectrum when he visited Launceston as part of his 'Run for the Voice' campaign.
The six-month trek will take Mr Farmer around Australia, including the Tiwi Islands and Thursday Island before finishing at Uluru in October.
The athlete and former parliamentarian said talk of the Voice dividing the nation was scaremongering, and urged Tasmanians to vote "yes" when the time came.
"Those people that are saying no to the voice are people that are actually creating division," Mr Farmer said.
"They're creating division, and yet they're turned around and they're using that as their marketing point.
"This is about us all coming together under one umbrella, under one roof, and being one nation together."
He was joined in this call by federal Bass MP Bridget Archer, Labor representatives Senator Helen Polley, and Michelle O'Byrne, and City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson.
Mr Farmer said he saw how intolerable the status quo was, with great disparities in quality of life between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and believed the Voice would be a remedy.
"I don't think there's any Australian in any part of this country that wants to see discrepancies between the haves and the have-nots in this country," he said.
"We want everybody to have the opportunity to good health, good education, good housing and good infrastructure."
Bridport's Aunty Fay Ralph and her daughter, melythina tiakana warrana Aboriginal Corporation director Barbara Rees, also attended the April 28 event and the latter said Mr Farmer's message struck a chord.
"Everything he said made sense," Ms Rees said.
"If it doesn't happen now, when will it happen.
"It gives us an opportunity to really move forward as a country, it has been holding us back for so long."
Both women are descended from Dalrymple (Dolly) Briggs, and Aunty Fay said she hoped the referendum would prompt Australians of all kinds to learn about their past, much like she had several years ago.
"I'm so glad we made the effort to come, I took every word in that was spoken there this morning," she said.
"To me, it's all a learning exercise. I never knew much about my past or my parents' past."
