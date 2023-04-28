The Break O'Day Stitchers have donated a colourful quilt made by their members to fundraising efforts by the Royal Flying Doctor Service
Vice President of the sewing group Susan Hinds, said that the organisation is close to the group's hearts.
The Flying Doctor is an essential service for people living in St Helens which doesn't always have staff, equipment or capability to treat people, she said.
People in need of medical care sometimes have to be flown into Launceston.
Both Mrs Hinds and her husband have made use of the Flying Doctor Service and almost everyone in the group has used the service themselves or had a family member in need of the service, she said.
The quilt pattern was inspired by a well known design which was once called "The Gypsy Wife" and which is now known as "The Traveller's Wife."
However, the Break O'Day Stitchers re-created the design using the colours of the East coast of Tasmania.
The design incorporates ochre for the rocks, blue for the ocean and sky, yellow for the sand and white for the clouds. The stripes coming down the quilt are like a waterfall, Mrs Hinds said.
The quilt was created by over a dozen women and took four months to complete. It was an exercise for the ladies who are all at different levels of experience, Mrs Hinds said.
The quilt will be raffled off and the proceeds will go to support the Flying Doctor Service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.