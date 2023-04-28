The Examiner
Break O'Day Stitchers donate four month quilting project to raise funds for Flying Doctors Service

Updated April 29 2023 - 10:04am, first published 7:00am
Jean Rosevear, President of the Break O'Day Stitchers and Vice President Susan Hinds with the "The Traveller's Wife" quilt. Picture supplied.
The Break O'Day Stitchers have donated a colourful quilt made by their members to fundraising efforts by the Royal Flying Doctor Service

