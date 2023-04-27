Radio silence: Vietnam veterans not consulted on AFL stadium

Tasmania's Vietnam veterans were not consulted about the proposed AFL stadium and were offered sweeteners to accept the deal, a state inquiry has heard.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian railway proponents say that without rail the stadium will fail.
The joint Public Accounts Committee looking into the state government's planning for the proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point heard from veterans regarding the close proximity of the proposal to the Hobart Cenotaph.
Vietnam Veterans Association (VVAA) state president Terry Roe told the joint-committee its veterans were opposed to the proposal at that site.
Mr Roe said the organisation had not been consulted or contacted by the government since it sent a letter of opposition in December.
He said it had also not had any correspondence with the AFL.
"To not recognise or have the courtesy to invite the Vietnam veterans along to have their input, it is pretty disappointing," Mr Roe said.
Mr Roe said RSL Tasmania was the peak body for veterans in Tasmania, however, he said the VVAA had always been a distinct organisation.
"The Vietnam veterans are probably the largest cohort of veterans in Tasmania, apart from our contemporary veterans, and they [the government] keep on going to the RSL," he said.
"They don't speak for us."
Mr Roe said the Cenotaph in Hobart was a very special, sacred place of reflection for a vast array of veterans and their families across the state.
He said it was a place of memorial for soldiers that died, whose bodies may not have been repatriated, and was a sacred site generally.
"It is not bricks and mortar...it is very symbolic, it has cultural significance to not only the veteran community but also to families who have family members who have served," he said
"Given Tasmania's rich history and outstanding service to this nation through serving the military, that is the place that you go, for all Tasmanians, not just people in the south. I know communities in regions have their own memorials, which is fantastic, but this is the important one. This is the one."
On the transport issue, Hobart Northern Suburbs Rail Action Group president Toby Rowallan told the committee that a railway would be a far superior option for the stadium than buses.
Mr Rowallan said buses do not attract new public transport users, and in comparison, railway would see thousands more use the service.
He said every other AFL stadium around the country had rail transport options, and without a railway for Macquarie Point, transport chaos would ensue.
"Buses don't generate transport confidence. You go to a railway station, you can see the railway and you know there is going to be a train. You go to a bus station and you don't know if a bus is going to turn up on time," Mr Rowallan said.
"The best possible busway can move 8,000 people per hour, light rail can move 20,000 people per hour, he said.
Mr Rowallan said as far as he was aware, it was the government's position that a railway was not on the table, however he told the joint committee that a railway would offer an efficient service, and would not take up much space.
He said it seemed not to be about what project would present the best business case, but simply about what the government wanted.
