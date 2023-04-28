There will be four games at the Silverdome this weekend with Launceston delivering a bumper return to Tasmanian Netball League action.
Following a month-long break since round four due to netball national championships in Western Australia and Northern Territory, the league will be returning with a weekend double-header.
The Northern Hawks and Cavaliers - who have played one home game between them so far this season - will be playing both their Saturday and Sunday games at the Silverdome as they look to regather momentum.
The showcase match for the weekend will be played at 1.30pm on Saturday as the Hawks face a grand final rematch against Cripps Waratah with the visitors keen to redeem themselves.
Hawks' captain Ashlea Mawer was wary of her team's upcoming opponents. "I am excited to come up against them," she said.
"I think they are a team with people across the court that are really skilled, like in their specific positions as well.
"I think the fact that a few of them have played together for a while in the 19s, and the rest of them have played together for a while in the opens is a real strength for them.
"It's really positive for them to have that coming through."
Each team are facing a unique proposition heading into this weekend, with the extended break effectively extinguishing early season form - something the Hawks had an abundance of - but Mawer was firm in her belief that her side's confidence was still high.
"I definitely think we're ready to pick up where we left off, I definitely am," she said assuredly.
"I know the girls around me have been putting in the hours as well, watching how they've progressed across the break, so I definitely think we're ready to keep going."
The reigning premiers will be facing a contrasting opposition on Sunday, with an inexperienced Arrows outfit still chasing their first win in 2023 after they fell short on Thursday against South East Suns.
Mawer - who is becoming the league's runaway goal-scoring leader - spoke on the limited preparation between matches.
"We're just making sure that we recover properly and making sure that we're in the best space to play equally well on Saturday and Sunday as well," she said.
The Cavaliers must get their season restart off on the right foot against Karana and Kingston Blues, according to co-coach Dannie Carstens.
"We've got to hit the ground running and literally from the moment we enter the stadium, I think our mindset and our approach is going to be really important," she said.
"We can't wait until the second or even the third quarter to make our mark on the game because it's just going to be detrimental, so we're certainly going to be approaching every game in its unique own right.
"We'll be making sure that we can get those fundamentals in our game plan right, including refining our one-on-one defence style, but looking for more opportunities to turn the ball over and making sure in attack that we are playing possession netball, getting it to the circle edge and getting that into a shot 90 per cent of the time."
The Cavs play both of their games at the Silverdome, with Saturday's against Karana at 4.30pm and Sunday's against Kingston at 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.