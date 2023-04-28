The Examiner
Northern Hawks and Cavaliers return with Silverdome bonanza

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
April 28 2023
Cavaliers' captain Shelby Miller against Kingston Blues last season, the teams meet again on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Cavaliers' captain Shelby Miller against Kingston Blues last season, the teams meet again on Sunday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

There will be four games at the Silverdome this weekend with Launceston delivering a bumper return to Tasmanian Netball League action.

