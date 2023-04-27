Children are missing out on vital health checks, especially on the North-West Coast, because the government has failed to properly staff the Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS), Opposition Health spokesperson Anita Dow has said.
Statewide, in 2020, just 61.5 per cent of children were passing all 21 tasks of the Kindergarten Development Check program by the end of kindergarten, according to the data.
Ms Dow said government data showed staff absences were particularly felt in the North-West, where only half of the nurses it needs to meet demand are filled.
"The data shows that 19.2 positions have been approved for the region, but 9.9 are vacant, meaning families are going without the face-to-face support they desperately need."
Emily Shepherd, state secretary of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, said she is involved in negotiating with the government over the vacancies.
"[We] have been engaged in a dispute process and actively advocating ... [for] strategies to retain and recruit to long standing vacancies in CHaPS," she said.
"We are pleased with the progress we are making and hope to have concrete strategies to share with members very soon."
A Health Department spokesperson said recruitment to CHaPS was a "priority" focus.
"CHaPS has experienced staffing challenges and this has been exacerbated by the impacts of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses," the spokesperson said.
"Innovative" ways being considered to continue providing the service included incorporating telehealth appointments and giving priority for face-to-face appointments for children up to and including 12 months of age, the spokesperson said.
"A total of 12% of appointments in 2022 were transitioned to telehealth and has supported increased service delivery to families across the North West while broader recruitment planning takes place."
Kindergartens carry out Kindergarten Development Checks (KDC) - a test of a child's various fine motor, comprehension and cognitive abilities - twice per year, in order to identify students at risk of not achieving expected outcomes.
It can assist in finding children with social, emotional, cognitive and language development problems.
Only 61.5 per cent of children were achieving all of the KDC tasks by the end of Kindergarten in 2020, which was a decline from 74.1 per cent in 2014, according to the data.
According to the report from which the data was sourced, this decline since 2014 was due to fewer children passing the motor skills task and the 'speaks in a manner understood by adults' marker.
"If you are on the NW Coast and you've got a four-year-old, they are doing those by telehealth right now," Ms Dow said.
"How on earth can you assess a child's hearing, or their eyesight, or any issues they might be having developmentally via telehealth?"
She said it wasn't good enough that these staff shortages were still prevalent across the region after 10 years of the government.
"This, coupled with the horrifying stories mothers are sharing about the North-West Maternity Service, demonstrate that after a decade in office, the Liberal Government have failed to get the basics right for families," Ms Dow said.
She called on the Premier and Health Minister, Jeremy Rockliff, to outline how the government intended to fill the vacancies.
A spokesperson for the Premier directed questions about the CHaPS data to the Department of Health.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has also been contacted for comment.
