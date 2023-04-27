The Examiner
Labor claimed that the vacancies at CHaPS put children at risk

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:22pm
Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow. Photo by Joe Colbrook
Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow. Photo by Joe Colbrook

Children are missing out on vital health checks, especially on the North-West Coast, because the government has failed to properly staff the Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS), Opposition Health spokesperson Anita Dow has said.

