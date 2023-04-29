Ben Lomond needs to be taken seriously as a year-round destination but to do so work needs to be done, experienced skier, who is interested in the future of the national park, Richard Jones says.
The Launceston resident has urged for track markers to be reinstated and an increase of signage.
"There's a lot of walks that are one and under two hour walks," Mr Jones said.
"Sadly Parks have taken to pulling all the track markers out, which makes it very dangerous."
The area is prone to white-outs, even in the warmer weather, and without track markers hikers are more likely to get lost on the trails.
Mr Jones said people had reported to him of getting lost on the track during such situations.
He said a woman had told him she had called the police because her husband hadn't checked in at a pre-arranged point.
"He got lost in the white-out, and when he found his way back to the carpark the car was there with two policemen ... in the car because they didn't know where to go," Mr Jones said.
A Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson denied the removal of track markers at Ben Lomond.
"PWS ... is very conscious of ensuring track markers are in place every year," the spokesperson said.
"Prior to the winter period PWS staff review and replace a number of snow poles on endorsed and promoted tracks."
Several walking tracks and routes exist within Ben Lomond National Park, and the PWS spokesperson said these were prioritised and managed in accordance with relevant policies.
Those policies include the Ben Lomond National Park Management Plan 1998, Tasmanian Reserve Management Code of Practice 2003, PWS Walking Track Classification System and the PWS Asset Management System as resource permit.
The spokesperson said PWS had prioritised resources on the completion of stages one and two of the Summit Link Walking tracks in 2021 in accordance to the policies.
Additionally the completion of a public day shelter rebuild for both summer and winter use is scheduled for late May.
The PWS spokesperson said tracks with a T3 or higher classification were prioritised for regular maintenance, which included Summit Link Tracks and Carr Villa to Summit Track.
"Defined routes such as Little Hell or Rossarden to Stacks Bluff are not currently advertised or promoted and as such receive a lower level of maintenance," they said.
"Walkers are encouraged to choose walks suitable for their skills and abilities. Walkers choosing more difficult or remote walks where signage may be limited are advised to have relevant bushwalking experience, including navigational skills."
A new statutory management plan process is underway, and once completed further infrastructure priorities are expected to be identified.
The plan includes consultation with the Ben Lomond community and broader Tasmanian community.
Tasmanian Parks Minister Roger Jaensch declined a request for an interview. In a written statement, Mr Jaensch said Tasmania's nature, landscape and walking opportunities were a primary reason why visitors arrived to Tasmania, and the Tasmania PWS was continuing to develop world-class walking experiences.
"In recent years, the government has also spent $620,000 in the development of, and improvements to, the walking tracks to the summit; a new car park at the base of Jacobs Ladder; and the addition of a small bus shelter and toilet facility at that car park," Mr Jaensch said.
The state government committed $2.8 million in 2022 to undertake a snowmaking and snowfield feasibility study, prepare a contemporary management plan, and improve infrastructure that supports the visitor experience year-round.
Many international ski destinations act as year-round experiences and are advertised as hiking destinations. It's something Mr Jones has experienced while skiing overseas.
However, the promotion of Ben Lomond as a short walk destination, Mr Jones said would be dangerous at this point.
You couldn't really let people go up without the tracking markers because in the weather, there you can have a white-out very quickly ... so that in itself is dangerous.- Richard Jones
"You couldn't really let people go up without the tracking markers because in the weather, there you can have a white-out very quickly ... so that in itself is dangerous," Mr Jones said.
"They need to get those markers back in, signpost the tracks and clean them up a bit as proposed in the 1998 plan.
"A lot of people drive up to Ben Lomond, they get to the carpark and there's nothing there so they turn around and come back, which is a bit of a pity."
He said following the 1998 plan, tidying up and replacing track markers was what they were asking for.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
