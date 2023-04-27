The state government appointed two new members to the Tasmanian Parole Board on Thursday.
Current Criminal Injuries Commissioner at Victim Support Services, Jane Ansell, was appointed as a member, and Marion Hale was appointed as a deputy member, according to Attorney-General and Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Elise Archer.
"Parole plays a very important role in providing suitable inmates with a supported and supervised transition, so that they can adjust upon their return to our community," she said.
Ms Ansell is also a current member of the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT)'s division that rules on guardianship and administration matters.
Ms Hale is a member of the Legal Profession Board of Tasmania - an independent body that investigates the conduct of legal practitioners in the state - and is also a member of the TASCAT division that rules on mental health matters.
"Ms Hale is a strong advocate and community developer with extensive experience on boards, tribunals and committees," Ms Archer said.
Existing Parole Board member, Kate Cuthbertson, was also reappointed, Ms Archer said.
"Ms Cuthbertson, an experienced and eminent barrister, has been a member of the Board since November 2016, and has served in that role with distinction."
"I very much welcome Ms Ansell and Ms Hale to the Parole Board and am pleased to see Ms Cuthbertson's reappointment. I am sure these members will bring considerable knowledge and experience to the Parole Board."
Ms Archer on Thursday also announced the reappointment of Andrew Hawkey as the Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner for another seven-year term.
"Mr Hawkey has served in the role of Commissioner since 2016 and brings extensive electoral experience to the role," Ms Archer said.
"He has overseen the two previous State elections as well as numerous Legislative Council periodic elections and Local Government ordinary elections."
