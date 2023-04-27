Some of the first accessible, every day cameras will be centre stage of a Vintage Camera Workshop with Angela Casey.
In total the workshop being held at QVMAG will include lessons using five Kodak cameras ranging from the 1890s to the 1930s.
Casey said it would provide a look back into history of the type of cameras being used before it was standardised.
The camera's were used during the time of HJ King, whos photography is on display at the Inveresk site.
Photography doesn't have to be that complicated.- Angela Casey
"We'll look through cameras similar to what HJ King would have used, he would've had the professional cameras while we'll be using the every day version," Casey said.
She said the workshop was designed to be fun, accessible and affordable.
"It's for people of all levels. People can learn how to put film into the camera, what's a good exposure and how to take the film out," she said.
The workshop will also cover contact printing.
Participants will be taken through the process of developing film and using print paper.
Casey is a visual artist who primarily uses photography. She started out with black and white film as a teenager 35-years-ago and held her first exhibition in 1992.
"I have a lot of experience and creative expertise," Casey said. "I twist the rules and push to get what you want from the image, and that's what I'll be teaching. Photography doesn't have to be that complicated."
The workshop will be held across two days, with participants required to attend both days. The first is Saturday April 29, then Sunday May 7.
Tickets can be purchased online at QVMAG, and a few spots remain.
