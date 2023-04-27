The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

QVMAG hosts Vintage Camera Workshop with Angela Casey

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QVMAG will be hosting Vintage Camera Workshop with Angela Casey film, photography and print. Picture supplied
QVMAG will be hosting Vintage Camera Workshop with Angela Casey film, photography and print. Picture supplied

Some of the first accessible, every day cameras will be centre stage of a Vintage Camera Workshop with Angela Casey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.