The Interchange: Dear James, imagine living in Launceston

Dear James,
Mate, I reckon you've had a tough few days.
Your 'couldn't imagine myself living there' comments about Tassie certainly got a reaction.
Listening to the full interview, you were more talking about Launceston than Hobart when saying 'there's not much happening'.
As a fellow 28-year-old, who moved to Launceston from Victoria in January 2022, I'd like give you a list of suggestions for the next time you're in town...besides going to Barnbougle.
Harvest market
You could head to Launceston parkrun by UTAS Stadium on Saturday before heading over to Harvest. It's a pleasant atmosphere and I always go for the grilled sandwiches. The Reuben is my go-to.
Festivals
My first Party in the Paddock at Carrick was unreal with Vera Blue, Meg Mac and the Vengaboys the showstoppers from the two nights I was there.
The mix of different music and the spacing between the main stages was a winner.
From all reports Feburary's Festivale went off across the three days in the iconic City Park.
I got there on Sunday and enjoyed taking in some top Aussie bands like Sheppard and The Waifs.
September's Junction Arts Festival was a hit and Haiku Hands had us all bopping on the dance floor.
Pub scene
It's been vibrant since I got here and Du Cane appears to have gone gangbusters since it opened. My mates love their pizza and its spaciousness is a plus.
I had a great night at The Irish on St Patrick's Day last year with its live music and dancing. Also a good place for a Guinness.
A sports bar pub crawl could be a good one. You could start at Sporties and make your way to The Commercial and Sports Garden on George Street for drinks to catch the footy or cricket action.
Rockin' Hot Pizza
The Karaoke Bar holds a bit of sacred place in this community and it's lived up to its hype for a fun night out.
It's been a great place to go with group of friends and get everyone up on the stage and dance floor.
Cataract Gorge
I have enjoyed summer swims in the Gorge which just wake you up a bit!
It's a great place to go for a walk or run after work and to take visitors.
Sitting on the stone wall by the first basin is one of the most scenic spots in the world and a great place to listen to a podcast or bask in the sun.
Also, watching turbo chooks, pademelons and peacocks pottering around never gets old.
Monkeys
City Park is one for everyone. There's that many people that enjoy their lunch break there, including me.
A Japanese macaques exhibit in the middle of a city is not something you see every day and the monkeys bring a smile to a lot of faces.
I went only a week ago and there was a baby monkey there.
You couldn't help but watch it cautiously take the world in and cling on to its mum's belly.
Cafes
Since moving here, I've seen the likes of Bread and Butter and Sweetbrew grow.
Bread and Butter's morning bun has a hold on me and Sweetbrew has an impressive setup at Tatler Lane.
Mainlanders are coming to Launceston wanting to check out these cafes.
Thrill-seeking activities
I haven't had a chance to get on a mountain bike at Derby but gee I'm keen.
The floating sauna on the lake there is also on the to-do list.
My first experience of bouldering - which is rock climbing without ropes above landing mats - at the Beta Park gym was incredible.
It burns your arms and I reckon you'd love the physical challenge.
Day trips
They're picture-perfect places and I've made many a trip to Greens Beach and Bridport for swims, walks and their triathlons.
I've found myself saying 'this is the best breakfast I've ever had' at The Cabin in Exeter and Beaconsfield's Miners Gold is a nice one to stop for a drink.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
