After over 20 years of playing together, local cover band The Smokin' Elmores are putting out their first original record after three years of writing and recording.
Drummer Jamie Crawford said the decision didn't come easy.
"When you go from playing other people's music to chucking your own stuff out, it's like exposing your soul," Crawford said.
"We don't do covers in the way you just copy everything off it.
"We like to get a feel for the song and play how we play."
Playing in their unique fashion, the band always knew they had the ability to write, but struggled to overcome doubt.
"It's that line you cross, there was a lot of fear associated with that," Crawford said.
Vocalist Tammie McCullagh said she held back for years before letting go and writing some lyrics.
"It was a fear of 'well, who wants to listen to what I have to say?'" McCullagh said.
Crawford said they were encouraged by a friend to give writing their own songs a crack.
"He had this overbearing enthusiasm about it, but it was kind of needed because we thought if we don't try, we're letting ourselves down," Crawford said.
"It was just this one night, we started with a riff, a drum part and a bass part and then I watched Tammie disappear out the door and come back pen and paper.
"Twenty minutes later, she dropped these words and we started creating this song and the rest followed from there."
Bassist Bronwyn Burles said she had a huge mental block when it came to jamming.
"I just felt like I didn't know what I'm doing and then Jamie just said 'what's the worst that can happen?'" Burles said.
"Maybe it'll sound like sh*t, but so what?"
The Smokin Elmores was founded by Crawford and his brother Danny Crawford, the band's lead guitarist.
"We've been playing together since high school," Crawford said.
"After lots of different member changes over the years, we decided to call it. We were sick of it.
"Then Tammie popped up and we started rehearsing and we added another couple of members and that was that."
He said a band wasn't just four people playing instruments.
"You can get that anywhere," he said.
"But when you play gigs, which might pay sh*t money and drive home for three hours in a van together, but you can still hold a conversation and do it all again, that's what it means to be in a band.
"A lot of musos will just turn up to a gig and play and not know anything about each other."
The new record titled Unleashed has something for everyone, stretching across genres of blues, rock, country and old school pop.
The work is something the band said was long overdue and something they're incredibly proud of.
"We've been waiting for this product for so long and now we've reached that moment we started three years ago." Crawford said.
Unleashed hits stores and streaming services May 12.
