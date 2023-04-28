Standing or sitting in the right spot!

On a boundary sideline, the back of a car, on a motorbike backwards for marathons, perched beside the tennis umpires close to the net, these are places where we have to be for that right spot.
The sports editor generates a diary of events to be covered, which sport, location and who is playing. All our photos must have identifying names. One thing you want to avoid is getting someone's name wrong, or on the wrong team. We then sort the diary to who gets what, and off we go, armed with the appropriate gear. We get to capture all sorts of sport, and we each have our favourites
Very quickly you have to be aware of where to stand for different sports, which lens to use, and how to get names which can be be difficult. Trusting the organisers with team sheets, matching numbers, making sure the player has the right number on their shirt, that names are spelt correctly, and that you can read them too. Some teams are now helping us to identify players easier, apart from the number on the shirt back they have put numbers on the front. Some clubs have got it sorted well, numbers on the shirt, back and front, and having a number on their shorts. You do have to quickly check that shorts and shirts do match. We prefer shooting these games.
Covering sports can be dangerous, we strive to get a different image and being in the right place at the right time helps. My colleague, Phillip Biggs and I often ask each other had we stood in the right spot, to get that, and then banter starts. The obvious ones are motor sport, behind Armco fencing with a long lens, you have to be aware of your surroundings. But, the old saying, "keep your eye on the ball" is very important. I have had, footballs bounce in front of me, hockey balls come of the pitch and collect my legs, or watching the golfer hit the ball down the fairway, and it lands just beside you.
One of the biggest crashes at Symmons Plains was in 2017, with the V8 supercars on the main straight. Carnage and mayhem, I managed to run down the side of the track and stood beside the cars looking over the top. It's not very often you get to meet the dads of two Tasmanian sporting legends, we organised Ross Ambrose and Graeme Ponting to meet and have a beer, and discuss about their sons, racing car driver Marcos Ambrose and cricketer Ricky Ponting.
A good friend of mine, Terry Travers flew me over the Tasmanian west coast to find his sailing mate Bruce Arms who was attempting to be the first to sail a multihull, solo, non-stop and unassisted around Australia. We found him near Maatsuyker Island, and had to line up land and the yacht so it could be shown as to where he was. It was a great trip, and yes he made the record.
Attending the Australian Cricket training I wanted to try something different, and having different images to mainland media. At Bellerive, they train in the nets which you can stand beside. Taken with a 10mm wide angle, poking through the fence I got the shot. I was lucky after I shot this image of Shane Watson, he hit the ball hard and it stuck in the gap I had the lens in.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
