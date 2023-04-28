Standing or sitting in the right spot!

Very quickly you have to be aware of where to stand for different sports, which lens to use, and how to get names which can be be difficult. Trusting the organisers with team sheets, matching numbers, making sure the player has the right number on their shirt, that names are spelt correctly, and that you can read them too. Some teams are now helping us to identify players easier, apart from the number on the shirt back they have put numbers on the front. Some clubs have got it sorted well, numbers on the shirt, back and front, and having a number on their shorts. You do have to quickly check that shorts and shirts do match. We prefer shooting these games.