The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Street, George Town subdivision passes council

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
April 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
116 lot subdivision passed in George Town.
116 lot subdivision passed in George Town.

The approval of another large subdivision in George Town goes a "long way" to be part of the solution of Tasmania's low housing supply, mayor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.