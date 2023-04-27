The approval of another large subdivision in George Town goes a "long way" to be part of the solution of Tasmania's low housing supply, mayor says.
The George Town Council passed a 116 lot subdivision to be created from three parcels of land on Victoria Street on Wednesday.
Mayor Greg Kieser said it had been passed with overwhelming support.
"We are obviously delighted to have such strong interest in the area from a commercial property developer," Cr Kieser said.
"I think the reason why there are a large number of subdivisions being approved in the area is it's a reflection of the macro-economy in George Town. We are looking very, very good and promising.
"We expect to have a strong population growth and it's a strong recognition of the progress we have made."
Cr Kieser said passing a number of different kinds of subdivisions went a long way to be part of the solution to the overall housing crisis in Tasmania.
He said the ones to have passed the council in recent times ranged to accommodate people from all walks of life with varying housing needs.
"The big picture is if you're looking for a community to put down roots, there is a subdivision that will meet those goals," he said.
He said from his perspective there was success in Tasmania overall in moving towards addressing the housing shortage.
"From talking with other mayors, I can see real progress across the board, now it's a matter of timing," he said.
Cr Kieser said he believed the overall attitude of George Town was encouraging of increasing housing supply.
"The community wants to see us playing a hand to fix housing for the next generations or for those moving into the area from interstate or elsewhere in Tasmania," he said.
"I feel we are doing exactly what they want us to do."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
