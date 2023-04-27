The Examiner's sports department will be releasing a weekly sportscast, picking apart what is happening around the grounds in Tasmanian sport.
Hosted by Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge, Brian Allen and Ben Hann, The Pressbox will feature the quartet's experiences at the weekend's TSL, NTFA, NPL, TNL and NBL1 South matches - just to name a few.
The first episode takes a deep dive into the recent news that the Federal Government will reportedly set aside $240 million for the proposed Macquarie Point stadium in the upcoming budget - seemingly confirming a Tasmanian AFL team.
Allen talks about the lure of the team when moving to Tasmania from Victoria at the start of 2022, while Partridge discusses his experiences of growing up in Launceston and what a team could mean for the state's youth.
The sports crew also chat about their moments of the week, touch on some of their stories and interview some coaches about what's going on in their teams.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
