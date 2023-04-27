Ahead of the 2023 NTFA division one season, not many would have predicted perfect records for both Evandale and Perth heading into their round three match-up at Morven Park.
However, ahead of their clash which will see the winner claim the Lewis-Button Cup, the Eagles and the Magpies have done exactly that and each will see Saturday as a great opportunity to increase their win-streak to three.
Perth coach Jade Selby said his team will have their work cut out if they are to win back the trophy. "They're a really good opposition, they're a really well-drilled, well-organised opposition and they've got some really good players," he said.
Selby added that he did not think any changes will be made to the senior 22 for the match.
"Obviously, I'm confident in the group together, there's certainly plenty of guys that have been playing really well during the first couple of games in the twos, but I don't envisage any just at the moment."
Eagles coach James Conroy spoke on the importance of retaining the Lewis-Button Cup.
"It's as big as a final here, particularly for a club that hasn't been involved in finals for a couple of years and we really make a big deal out of playing footy the right way and giving our best effort on that day," he said.
With no injuries to speak of, Evandale will have a similarly settled squad for Saturday's match. However, Conroy did mention that the likes of Blake Watt and Liam Bessell would be in consideration for a return.
Meanwhile, it promises to be an entertaining clash at Invermay Park with Old Launcestonians and Lilydale both wanting to stay on the right side of the win-loss ledger.
Winning comfortably in Bridport last weekend, OLs will have renewed confidence ahead the match.
While the Demons will have plenty to prove; their upset loss against the Magpies would have felt all the more painful due to hitting the scoreboard seven more times than their opponent.
Old Scotch are showing themselves to be the early flag favourites with a barnstorming win against OLs in round one promptly backed up by a confidence-boosting 12-point win against reigning premiers St Pats.
The Thistles face the long journey to St Helens where they will face the Swans fresh off a gritty win against UTAS.
The Seagulls are still searching for their first victory since re-entering the competition with consecutive home losses against Perth and OLs not the start they had in mind.
Bridport's task does not get any easier either, as they travel to John Cunningham Memorial Oval for a date with St Pats.
Coming off their first loss of the season, Jake Laskey's men will not be in the mood to do the Seagulls any favours.
Starting the round off will be two teams who will be desperate for a win in 2023.
UTAS will be looking to atone for their inaccurate goal-kicking last weekend against East Coast as they host Meander Valley on Friday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.