The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA division one: Evandale host Perth for cup bragging rights

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth players celebrate after their eight-point win against Lilydale. Picture Facebook
Perth players celebrate after their eight-point win against Lilydale. Picture Facebook

Ahead of the 2023 NTFA division one season, not many would have predicted perfect records for both Evandale and Perth heading into their round three match-up at Morven Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.